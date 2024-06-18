Jim Belushi’s daughter, Jamison, is making her debut on the popular soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” She will be playing the role of a lab technician named April, who will be working alongside Dr. Li Finnegan and Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan. Fans of the show can catch her first episode on Monday, July 15.

In addition to Jamison, Joshua Morrow’s son, Crew Morrow, will also be making his acting debut on the show. Crew will be portraying the character of Will Spencer, the son of Katie Logan and Bill Spencer. His episode is set to air on Thursday, August 1.

Fans of the show were thrilled by the news of these new cast additions, with many noting the strong resemblance between Crew and his father. Despite the ongoing debate about nepotism in Hollywood, these young actors have been receiving positive feedback from viewers.

While some believe that children of celebrities only get work because of their famous parents, others, like Maya Hawke, are more comfortable with their family connections. Maya, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, opened up about her own experiences in the industry, acknowledging that she may have gotten some opportunities due to her parents but also expressing gratitude for the path she has chosen.

The casting news was reported by Deadline, and fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the debut performances of both Jamison Belushi and Crew Morrow. Stay tuned for their upcoming episodes on “The Bold and the Beautiful” to see these talented actors in action.