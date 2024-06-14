Karin Gustafsson and Kazuki Tabata may live in different parts of the world, but their connection to their work brings them together. Karin is the design director at the sustainable fashion brand COS in London, while Kazuki is an artisan in Kyoto, Japan. Despite the distance, they both share a passion for a slow, methodical approach to their craft.

When Karin discovered shibori, an ancient Japanese dyeing technique, she was inspired to collaborate with Kazuki, who comes from a family of shibori practitioners. Kazuki, who learned the craft after inheriting his uncle’s tools, worked closely with Karin to create a 13-piece collection that showcases the beauty of shibori techniques. From longline blazers to silk scarves, each piece in the collection reflects the intricate artistry of shibori.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Karin and Kazuki discussed their shared interest in preserving cultural traditions while also embracing innovation. Karin explained that the themes of nature and fluidity in shibori inspired their approach to the collection. Kazuki highlighted the intensive nature of learning shibori, which can take years to master, but emphasized the importance of preserving tradition while creating something new.

The COS × Tabata Shibori collection is a testament to the collaboration between Karin and Kazuki, blending tradition with modernity. The collection is now available for purchase on the COS website, offering fashion enthusiasts a chance to experience the timeless beauty of shibori in a contemporary context.

As we look towards the future, it’s essential to embrace the craftsmanship and history of traditional art forms like shibori. By combining old techniques with new ideas, designers like Karin and artisans like Kazuki can create fashion that transcends trends and stands the test of time. So, the next time you wear a piece from the COS × Tabata Shibori collection, remember that you’re not just wearing a garment – you’re carrying on a legacy of artistry and innovation.