New Shows and Movies Coming to HBO and Max in June 2024

June is shaping up to be an exciting month for HBO and Max subscribers, with a lineup of new shows and movies set to premiere throughout the month. From the highly-anticipated return of “House of the Dragon” to the surreal comedy series “Fantasmas,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look at all the new content coming to HBO and Max in June 2024:

Top Picks

– **’House of the Dragon’ Season 2** (June 16)

The battle for succession in the wake of King Viserys’ death heats up in the second season of “House of the Dragon.” With shadowy political alliances, shocking deaths, and epic dragon battles, this eight-episode season promises to be a thrilling watch.

– **’Fantasmas’** (June 7)

Follow Julio Torres in this surreal comedy series as he searches for a lost earring, encountering A-list celebrities along the way. With interconnected vignettes and unique scenarios, “Fantasmas” is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

– **’Ren Faire’** (June 2)

Explore the battle for control of America’s largest renaissance festival in this reality-comedy series. From absurd personalities to outrageous competition, “Ren Faire” promises to be a wild ride.

Max Originals and Exclusives

– **’Fixer-Upper: The Lake House’** (June 2)

Chip and Joanna celebrate ten years of Fixer Upper with a challenge to renovate a severely outdated lakehouse. With surprising design choices and stunning views, this season promises to be unforgettable.

– **’Am I OK’** (June 6)

Follow the story of best friends Lucy and Jane as a long-held secret threatens to upend their friendship. As they navigate the chaos, viewers are taken on a journey of self-discovery and connection.

Conclusion

With a diverse lineup of shows and movies, HBO and Max are set to deliver entertainment that caters to a wide range of tastes. From epic fantasy battles to heartwarming renovation stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in June 2024. Don’t miss out on these exciting new releases coming to your screens soon.