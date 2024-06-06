new-hunger-games-book-sunrise-on-the-reaping-to-get-movie-treatment

New ‘Hunger Games’ Book ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Set for Movie Adaptation

CultureThe highly anticipated fifth installment in “The Hunger Games” series, titled “Sunrise on the Reaping,” is scheduled to hit bookshelves on March 18, 2025, with a movie adaptation set to release on Nov. 20, 2026. Fans of the franchise can expect to revisit the captivating world of Panem in this new addition to the series.

The newly announced book will delve into the events of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, set twenty-four years before the original “Hunger Games” storyline. Director Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the previous film adaptations, is reportedly in talks to helm the upcoming movie.

Author Suzanne Collins drew inspiration from philosopher David Hume’s concept of implicit submission and the manipulation of the masses by a select few. The narrative of “Sunrise on the Reaping” will explore themes of propaganda and the control of information, posing thought-provoking questions about reality and perception.

The “Hunger Games” franchise, which began with the release of the first book in 2008, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline and memorable characters. The success of the series has translated to the big screen, with all previous installments being adapted into successful films.

With over 100 million copies of the “Hunger Games” books sold globally and a cumulative box office gross of $3.3 billion, the upcoming release of “Sunrise on the Reaping” is poised to continue the legacy of this beloved franchise. Fans can look forward to immersing themselves once again in the thrilling world of Katniss Everdeen and the dystopian society of Panem.