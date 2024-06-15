Mark Labbett, also known as “The Beast” from the popular show The Chase, recently opened up about how he is handling life after his split from girlfriend Hayley Palmer. Labbett and Palmer, who were together for a year, went their separate ways last month, leaving Labbett to face a new chapter in his life.

Despite the breakup, Labbett seems to be focusing on his health and well-being. He took to social media to share his commitment to a new health regime, emphasizing gym workouts and proper nutrition. The 58-year-old star posted photos of himself enjoying a bowl of soup at a restaurant with his son from a previous relationship, expressing his dedication to a summer of “protein and pain.” Labbett’s positive attitude and determination to stay healthy are evident in his social media posts.

Last year, Labbett made headlines for his impressive 64kg weight loss. While some speculated that he may have undergone weight loss surgery, Labbett clarified that he achieved his transformation through traditional methods like eating healthier and exercising regularly. He mentioned that his struggle with diabetes played a significant role in his decision to revamp his diet and lifestyle.

Following Palmer’s announcement of their split on Instagram, reports surfaced suggesting that the 14-year age gap between Labbett and Palmer may have contributed to their relationship coming to an end. Sources close to Labbett revealed that their differing preferences and lifestyles ultimately led to the breakup. While Palmer enjoys socializing and attending events, Labbett prefers a more low-key and relaxed lifestyle. Despite the challenges they faced as a couple, Labbett and Palmer remain on good terms and are still friendly towards each other.

Labbett’s journey towards better health and well-being serves as an inspiration to many who may be struggling with similar challenges. His decision to prioritize his health and make positive changes in his life demonstrates resilience and determination. As he navigates this new chapter post-split, Labbett’s focus on self-care and fitness is a testament to his strength and perseverance. By sharing his story and progress with his followers, Labbett continues to motivate others to prioritize their health and well-being, no matter what obstacles they may face.