During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk,” Duff McKagan from GUNS N’ ROSES hinted at the possibility of new music being in the works. When asked if the band would release newly written music instead of reworking old songs, McKagan confirmed that there is new material. However, the band is still figuring out how to release it in today’s music landscape.

GUNS N’ ROSES, known for their legendary hard rock sound, has not put out a full-length album since 2008’s “Chinese Democracy.” The latest efforts from the band include standalone singles like “Absurd,” “Hard Skool,” “Perhaps,” and “The General.” McKagan and guitarist Slash reunited with frontman Axl Rose in 2016, bringing the classic lineup back together.

Slash, who has been busy promoting his record “Orgy Of The Damned,” revealed that Axl and Slash’s collaboration with THE CONSPIRATORS’ Myles Kennedy was kept separate from his solo project. GUNS N’ ROSES has been working on new music, including a four-song EP released in February 2022. The EP featured new tracks like “Hard Skool” and “Absurd,” along with live versions of classics like “Don’t Cry” and “You’re Crazy.”

Slash mentioned that the band revisited some older GUNS N’ ROSES songs during the pandemic and reworked them for potential release. While “Hard Skool” has a long history, other tracks are set to be unveiled soon. The band plans to release one or two songs at a time rather than a full album.

If the new studio album comes to fruition, it will be the first under the GUNS N’ ROSES name since “Chinese Democracy” and the first to feature the classic trio of Slash, Rose, and McKagan since 1993. Slash discussed the song “Hard Skool,” which he recorded with the band after a long hiatus. The track was already partially finished when he joined the creative process, making it a fun and exciting experience for him.

In a previous interview, Slash mentioned that GUNS N’ ROSES had not started writing new material but focused on reworking older songs like “Hard Skool” and “Absurd.” These tracks were part of Axl’s archive of unreleased music, which the band revamped to bring new life to.

“Hard Skool,” previously known as “Jackie Chan,” was initially recorded during the “Chinese Democracy” era but did not make it onto the album. On the other hand, “Absurd” was released in 2021 after being performed live for the first time at a concert in Boston.

As fans eagerly await the new music from GUNS N’ ROSES, it’s clear that the band is committed to delivering fresh material while honoring their classic rock roots. The future holds exciting possibilities for one of the most iconic rock bands in history. Stay tuned for updates on the band’s upcoming releases and projects.