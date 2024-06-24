Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have started filming the sequel to the popular movie ‘Freaky Friday’, much to the delight of fans. The new movie is set to hit theaters in 2025, bringing back the beloved characters of Tess and Anna Coleman.

The announcement of the sequel was made on social media with a behind-the-scenes photo showing Curtis and Lohan holding hands on set. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this news since it was first reported in March 2024 that the sequel was officially happening.

The film will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, and production is set to begin this summer in Los Angeles. Along with Lohan and Curtis reprising their roles, producer Andrew Gunn will also be returning to work on the project.

The idea of a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel has been in the works for some time now, with both Curtis and Lohan expressing interest in returning to the iconic roles. The script for the new movie is being written by Elyse Hollander, who is known for her work on ‘Blonde Ambition’.

Fans of the original film have been eagerly anticipating news of a sequel, and now their patience has paid off. Lohan has promised that they are working hard to deliver a great performance that will satisfy all the fans of the original movie.

It’s clear that the excitement for the ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel is building, and fans can’t wait to see what new adventures Tess and Anna Coleman will embark on in this long-awaited follow-up film. Stay tuned for more updates as production continues and the release date approaches.