Riley Strain was out bar-hopping in downtown Nashville with his fraternity brothers when things took a tragic turn. He was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar and was supposed to meet his friends at their hotel, but he never showed up. After an extensive search, his body was found in a nearby river. The autopsy revealed that his death was accidental, caused by drowning and high levels of alcohol in his system.

Recently, leaked surveillance footage shows Riley stumbling down the stairs at the Nashville bar after being asked to leave. This new video sheds light on some of his final moments before his untimely death. It shows Riley following a friend through the crowded bar, being warned by the staff, and eventually getting escorted out by security. His friends were not seen following him out, leaving many questions unanswered.

The autopsy report confirmed that Riley’s death was due to accidental drowning exacerbated by alcohol intoxication. His blood alcohol content was significantly above the legal limit, indicating that he was severely intoxicated. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched an investigation to determine if any violations occurred regarding the serving of alcohol to visibly intoxicated individuals.

Riley was described as an adventurous person who enjoyed outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. He was also passionate about tennis and Jiujitsu. His obituary highlighted his love for good food and spending quality time with his family. Riley’s tragic death has left his loved ones grieving and seeking answers about the circumstances that led to his passing.

The leaked video footage adds a new layer to the story of Riley Strain’s final moments and raises questions about the responsibility of establishments in serving alcohol to patrons. The investigation into his death continues, and his family hopes to find closure and justice for their beloved son and friend. The tragic loss of Riley serves as a reminder of the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and the need for responsible behavior in social settings.