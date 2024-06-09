neu-bei-netflix-ab-dem-8-juni-sind-diese-filme-und-serien-neu

New on Netflix: Check out the Exciting Movies and Series Starting June 8th

Are you in need of a break from the classics? Netflix has new movies and series launching almost every day. Here’s a list of all the films and shows starting on Netflix from June 8th.

Netflix Movie Recommendation: “Fatal Attraction” – The life of family man Dan Gallagher takes a dramatic turn as he tries to end his affair with editor Alex Forrest.

These are the movies launching on Netflix this week:

– June 9, 2024: “Poolside Sheriff”

– June 10, 2024: “A Wet Dog”

– June 12, 2024: “Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors”

– June 12, 2024: “The Spirit”

– June 14, 2024: “Ultraman: Rising”

– June 15, 2024: “Fatal Attraction”

– June 16, 2024: “Thanksgiving”

– June 16, 2024: “Get Out”

Netflix Series Recommendation: “Bridgerton – Season 3, Part 2” – The end of the first part brings some exciting news: Colin and Penelope are engaged. While the two enjoy their companionship, something seems to be surfacing that could destroy the new love. Penelope has a huge secret, the question is whether and how it will come to light.

These are the series starting on Netflix this week:

– June 11, 2024: “Tour de France: In the Main Field” – Season 2

– June 12, 2024: “Shooting Stars” – Miniseries

– June 12, 2024: “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” – Season 5

– June 12, 2024: “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” – Season 2

– June 13, 2024: “Bridgerton” – Season 3, Part 2

– June 13, 2024: “Doctor Climax” – Season 1

– June 14, 2024: “Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams” – Season 1

– June 14, 2024: “Beauty and the Devoted” – Season 1