Netflix Series Kübra Season 2: A Must-Watch Drama with Çagatay Ulusoy

After much anticipation, Netflix users can finally enjoy the second season of Kübra, the Turkish series that is a global success and one of the most-watched. Directed by Durul Taylan and starring Çagatay Ulusoy, Kübra is a drama and suspense series based on the book of the same name by Afsin Kum.

The first season of Kübra premiered on January 18, 2024, and now the second season, with 8 episodes like the first, is taking the world by storm. It is available on Netflix starting from July 6, 2024.

The series revolves around Gokhan Sahinoglu (Çagatay Ulusoy), who receives mysterious messages that seem to be from another dimension, predicting future events. This leads him to become a messianic figure with many followers, as well as enemies that he must confront alongside his supporters.

The cast of Kübra includes Çagatay Ulusoy as Gokhan Sahinoglu, Aslhan Malbora as Merve, Ahsen Eroglu as Gülcan, Nazan Kesal as Dilek, Aytek ayan as Sherat, Cihan Talay as Salih, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan as Kara, and Pinar Tok as Lale.

The series is available for viewing on Netflix in different regions, including Latin America, the United States, and Spain. Don’t miss out on the thrilling drama and suspense of Kübra Season 2!