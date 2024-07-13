Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai is gearing up for its final and most significant season yet. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of season six, which has been split into three parts for an even more extended viewing experience. The Karate Kid spin-off has been a fan favorite since its debut on YouTube and later moved to Netflix in 2020.

After facing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and other setbacks, Cobra Kai season six is finally on its way. Unlike previous seasons where all episodes were released at once, this time, the season will be divided into three parts, with each part containing a different number of episodes.

The first part of season six is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 18. Fans will then have to wait for four months for the next set of episodes to drop on Thursday, November 28. The release date for the third part of the series has not been announced yet but is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Although fans are excited about the return of Cobra Kai, it comes with a tinge of sadness as this will be the final season of the beloved show. Showrunner Josh Heald made the decision to end the series, promising a season filled with action, drama, and unexpected twists as the story comes to a close.

With 15 episodes in total, season six promises to be an epic conclusion to the saga of Cobra Kai. As fans gear up for the premiere of the first part of the season, anticipation is building for what promises to be a thrilling and emotional ride for the characters and viewers alike. Get ready to kick back and enjoy the final showdown of Cobra Kai on Netflix.