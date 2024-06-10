Globo Eyes Former Silvio Santos Protege for Villain Role in New 6 PM Period Drama

The upcoming 6 PM Globo soap opera “The Girl of the Moment” may be getting a new heavy hitter in its cast after Larissa Manoela declined the invitation to play the villain in Alessandra Poggi’s period drama. This new addition is another former protege of Silvio Santos, and we are not talking about Lívia Andrade, who underwent a gynecological operation at the end of May. Set to premiere in November and set in the 1950s, the successor to “In the Ranch Fund” and previously named “Tutti Frutti” may feature Maisa Silva in its cast. This would mark the presenter and actress’s debut on the Rio network after a 13-year stint on SBT (2007-2020).

According to columnist Duh Secco, Maisa has an edge in the list of potential candidates for the role. It is worth noting that the protagonist will be Duda Santos, an artist who celebrated her birthday over the weekend with other celebrities. “The Girl of the Moment” will also star Fábio Assunção and Débora Ozório.

How many soap operas has Maisa Silva, who is on Globo’s radar, appeared in?

Maisa made her acting debut in 2012 playing the lively Valéria in “Carrossel”. The character returned in the series “Patrulha Salvadora” (2014/2015), in the two “Carrossel” movies, and lent her voice to the animated series. She then played a ceremonialist in the remake of “Chiquititas” (2013/2015) and portrayed Juju in the Brazilian version of “Carinha de Anjo” (2016/2018), currently airing in a second rerun. Later on, Maisa, now a fashion icon, starred in the series “Back to 15” and five other films, including “Everything… Read more.

Related Articles

Larissa Manoela Turns Down Important Role in Globo’s 6 PM Soap Opera ‘Tutti Frutti’; Find Out Why and Who Might Get the Character

After a brief debut in ‘Renascer’, Duda Santos competes for a crucial role in the new soap opera with another Globo actress

Remember Him from ‘Poliana’s Adventures’? 6 years later, this former SBT star appeared shirtless in a Globo soap opera and drove the web crazy

‘Can’t resist a scandal’: Thiago Silva’s wife, Belle Silva, ‘asks’ for money for a luxury bag and sparks controversy on the web