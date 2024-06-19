Nelly and Ashanti have surprised everyone by secretly getting married six months ago, despite only announcing their engagement and pregnancy in April. According to public records, the couple tied the knot on December 27, 2023, in St. Louis County, where Nelly is from.

This news comes after more than two decades since they first met. Nelly and Ashanti dated in the early 2000s but broke up in 2013 to focus on their careers. However, they rekindled their romance in September, with Nelly admitting that being apart helped them understand each other better.

The couple is now expecting their first child together. Ashanti, 43, expressed her excitement about motherhood and shared her joy with her family, fiancé, and fans. This will be Nelly’s first child with Ashanti, but he already has two children from a previous relationship and has adopted his late sister’s kids.

Their love story dates back to 2003 when they first met at the Grammy Awards nomination announcement. Despite initially being friends, their relationship blossomed over the years as they attended events together and collaborated on music.

Despite breakup rumors in the past, Nelly and Ashanti have always remained friends and found their way back to each other. Their recent engagement and pregnancy announcement have brought joy to their fans and supporters.

As they embark on this new journey together, Nelly and Ashanti’s love story continues to evolve, showing that second chances and growth are possible in relationships. Their unexpected reunion and upcoming parenthood have brought them closer than ever before.

