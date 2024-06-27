After nearly 30 years of playing the beloved character Toadie Rebecchi on Neighbours, Australian actor Ryan Moloney has made the decision to bid farewell to Ramsay Street. However, fans need not worry as he will still be involved behind the scenes, focusing on directing.

In a heartfelt video message to his fans, Ryan expressed his gratitude for the love and support he has received over the years. He mentioned that although he will no longer be in front of the camera, he is excited to bring new storylines to life from behind the scenes as a director. Ryan has already started his director training and has completed filming his first episode as a director.

Executive Producer Jason Herbison acknowledged Ryan’s iconic status on the show, describing him as Ramsay Street royalty. He mentioned that while the street won’t be the same without Ryan’s presence every week, there is a possibility for him to make a return in the future. In the meantime, viewers can look forward to seeing how Toadie’s storyline unfolds under Ryan’s direction.

Fans of Neighbours can catch episodes on Amazon Freevee from Monday to Thursday at 7am. With Ryan’s departure, there is sure to be some excitement and anticipation surrounding the future of Ramsay Street. As one chapter closes, another one opens, and fans can expect new and engaging storylines to keep them entertained.

Ryan’s departure marks the end of an era for Neighbours, but it also signifies a new beginning for him as he ventures into directing. The legacy of Toadie Rebecchi will live on in the hearts of fans, and Ryan’s contribution to the show will not be forgotten. As fans bid farewell to one of their favorite characters, they can look forward to what the future holds for Neighbours and the talented cast and crew behind the scenes.

In conclusion, Ryan Moloney’s decision to leave Neighbours after three decades is a bittersweet moment for fans, but it opens up new opportunities for him and the show. As he transitions into a new role behind the camera, fans can expect fresh perspectives and exciting storylines to keep them engaged. While Toadie Rebecchi may no longer grace the screens of Ramsay Street, his legacy will continue to resonate with viewers for years to come.