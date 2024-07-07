Sunday Brunch had a variety of guests on their latest show, but it seems like not everyone was impressed. Viewers took to social media to express their disappointment with the guest list. Some criticized chef Jeremy Pang for being boring, while others felt that all the guests were bored themselves. There were also complaints about Ellie Taylor repeating herself and Michelle de Swarte being too loud and annoying. Even Travis singer Fran Healy was mistaken for someone else by a viewer.

Despite the negative feedback, comedian Andrew Maxwell and athlete Iwan Thomas seemed to escape the criticism. Maxwell discussed his upcoming Edinburgh Fringe show and revealed that this would be his 30th year attending the festival. Thomas, who was making his first appearance on the show in a decade, was also warmly welcomed by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer.

The episode aired the morning after England secured their place in the semi-finals of the Euros, which added to the excitement in the studio. Comedian Ellie Taylor shared that her young daughter was a fan of the penalties and found them hugely exciting.

While the guest list may not have been a hit with fans, Sunday Brunch continues to air on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9:30 am. It remains a popular morning show with a variety of guests and entertaining segments for viewers to enjoy.