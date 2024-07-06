July is an exciting time for basketball fans in Las Vegas as the NBA2K25 Summer League is about to kick off. This event will feature rookies, sophomores, and undrafted players showcasing their skills in games held at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The action-packed 11-day event will start on July 12 and culminate with the crowning of a champion on July 22.

With multiple games scheduled each day, fans will have the opportunity to see the rising stars of the NBA in action. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, bringing together all 30 teams for some summer basketball fun. After the initial four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, with the championship game set for July 22.

In addition to the on-court action, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will be hosting various player-centric activations during the opening weekend of the NBA2K25 Summer League. Fans can look forward to unique experiences at the NBPA Brotherhood Deli presented by Chase Freedom and a special player-inspired Speakeasy at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge in ARIA Resort & Casino.

The Summer League will feature newly drafted players, second-year players looking to showcase their growth, and fan favorites like Victor Wembanyama. All eyes will be on Bronny James, son of LeBron James, who was drafted by the L.A. Lakers. Other rookies participating in the event include Alex Sarr, Rob Dillingham, Cody Williams, Jared McCain, and more.

Before the NBA Summer League begins, Team USA will face off against Team Canada on July 10 in Vegas. The star-studded Team USA roster includes players like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid. This game will serve as a thrilling prelude to the Summer League action.

To add to the excitement, Sneaker Con will also be taking place in Las Vegas during the Summer League. With a larger venue, more vendors, and special guests, Sneaker Con promises to be a must-visit event for sneaker enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on the latest releases and exclusive offerings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 20-21, 2024.

Overall, the NBA2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas is set to be a thrilling event for basketball fans, providing an opportunity to witness the future stars of the NBA in action while enjoying a variety of off-court activities and experiences. Get ready for an unforgettable basketball experience in Sin City this July!