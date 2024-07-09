Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell did not waste any time when it came to working on their relationship. Tish revealed on the Sorry We’re Stoned podcast that they started therapy together just two weeks into their whirlwind romance. Dominic, who has been doing therapy for 20 years, wanted to make sure he was supporting Tish in the best way possible, especially since she had just gone through a divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish gushed about Dominic, saying he has really stepped up and shown up in their relationship. After a month together, she knew he was the one for her. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023 and tied the knot in August of the same year in an intimate ceremony in Malibu.

However, their happiness was marred by strained relationships within the family. Tish’s daughter, Noah Cyrus, had a rocky relationship with Dominic prior to his marriage to Tish. Despite Noah’s public birthday shout-out to her mother in an attempt to mend fences, their relationship remains strained. Tish has sought advice from close friends on how to improve things with her daughter.

Despite the family drama, Tish took to Instagram to show her love and appreciation for Dominic publicly. She thanked him for taking care of her and expressed her love for him. Their relationship continues to be in the spotlight as they navigate the complexities of blending their families and dealing with past relationships.

As Tish and Dominic continue to build their life together, they serve as an example of how therapy and open communication can strengthen a relationship, especially in the early stages. Their story shows that it’s never too early to start working on your relationship and addressing any issues that may arise. By being honest, supportive, and committed to each other, Tish and Dominic have shown that love can conquer all obstacles.