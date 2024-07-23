Vice President Kamala Harris recently made her first public appearance since Joe Biden announced he would not be running for re-election. Speaking to campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris acknowledged the turbulent events America has been through and expressed her determination to earn the Democratic nomination and win the election.

Harris emphasized the importance of uniting the Democratic party and the nation to secure victory in the upcoming election. She also contrasted her experience as a prosecutor with former President Donald Trump’s felony convictions, highlighting the importance of fighting for freedom and justice.

Former President Trump was recently convicted of 34 felony counts related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. This landmark verdict made Trump the first President to be convicted of a felony, underscoring the significance of the upcoming election.

Despite recovering from COVID-19 at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, President Joe Biden joined the meeting by phone to offer his support to Harris. He reassured her that the mission remains the same, even though there has been a change in leadership at the top of the ticket.

Harris expressed gratitude for Biden’s endorsement and pledged to continue working tirelessly to unite the Democratic Party and the nation to defeat Donald Trump and his agenda. She recalled her friendship with Biden’s son Beau and praised Biden for his honesty, integrity, and commitment to the American people.

As the election draws nearer, Harris remains focused on her goal of winning the nomination and leading the country towards a brighter future. With 107 days left until Election Day, she is determined to fight alongside her supporters and emerge victorious in the face of adversity.