Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old man who recently announced his divorce from Theresa Nist, is finding himself quite popular with the ladies. Despite his age, women are not hesitating to approach him and express their interest. Gerry mentioned that his DMs are overflowing with messages from women asking him out, and some have even given him their numbers in person at places like wineries.

While Gerry appreciates the attention and accepts every number given to him, he has not followed up with anyone yet. He mentioned that he is cautious about those who reach out to him first. However, he is ready to dive back into the dating scene and is looking for a companion who enjoys adventure, travel, and an active lifestyle. He also prefers someone who either lives in Indiana or is willing to relocate there, as his ex-wife’s reluctance to move was one of the reasons behind their divorce.

Gerry and Theresa made headlines when they announced their divorce on “Good Morning America.” They cited differences in living arrangements and family priorities as the main reasons for their split. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Theresa took to social media to express her gratitude for the support and kindness she received from friends and fans.

Their divorce came as a surprise to many as they had a televised wedding earlier in the year, where they exchanged heartfelt vows. Gerry promised to cherish Theresa every day and make her feel loved, while she expressed her love and commitment to him. The couple’s split left Bachelor Nation in tears, as their love story seemed like a fairy tale come true.

As Gerry navigates the dating world post-divorce, he is open to new connections and experiences. Despite the challenges of starting over at his age, he remains optimistic about finding love again. With his positive outlook and adventurous spirit, it seems like Gerry’s romantic journey is just beginning, and who knows what the future holds for him.