Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about her experience as a new mom after welcoming her son Luai with husband Bader Shammas. She emphasized the importance of self-care and taking time for oneself in order to be the best parent possible. Lindsay highlighted the strength of women after giving birth and the need to give themselves credit for their resilience.

To make time for herself, Lindsay starts her day with breakfast with her son, enjoying tea to recenter and focus. She has partnered with Pure Leaf’s Unsweetened Tea for their tea break campaign to promote the importance of taking moments to relax throughout the day. In addition to her morning routine, Lindsay practices meditation in the shower and tries to fit in Pilates on weekends for some extra self-care.

Despite engaging in skincare and exercise routines, Lindsay emphasized the importance of mental well-being and allowing oneself time to recover after the physical and emotional experience of giving birth. She encouraged other moms not to feel pressured to lose baby weight quickly and to cherish the learning experience of motherhood at their own pace.

Lindsay’s message resonates with many new moms who may feel overwhelmed by societal expectations and pressures to bounce back after giving birth. Her emphasis on self-care, self-acceptance, and the beauty of the motherhood journey serves as a reminder to prioritize mental and emotional well-being during the postpartum period.

In a world where new moms are often bombarded with images of celebrities who seemingly have it all together post-pregnancy, Lindsay’s honesty and vulnerability provide a refreshing perspective. Her journey as a new mom, navigating the challenges and joys of motherhood, is a relatable and inspiring story for many women.

Overall, Lindsay Lohan’s advice for new moms serves as a reminder to prioritize self-care, embrace the journey of motherhood, and celebrate the strength and resilience of women during the transformative experience of giving birth. Her message is a beacon of light for moms who may feel overwhelmed or pressured to meet unrealistic expectations, encouraging them to take time for themselves and cherish every moment of the beautiful learning process that is motherhood.