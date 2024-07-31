Eamonn Holmes recently made a surprising revelation on GB News that got viewers talking. The seasoned presenter shared some insights into the risque swimming habits of his friends, mentioning that many women in their 40s enjoy naked swimming. He even joked about potentially trying it himself. Eamonn, who recently separated from Ruth Langsford, talked openly about the idea of skinny-dipping, sharing stories of friends in Northern Ireland who partake in wild water swimming.

During the segment, Eamonn playfully asked his guest Ellie Costello if she would be willing to try wild naked swimming, but she quickly shut down the idea. Eamonn also joked about his own hesitations, humorously mentioning that he might cause a tsunami with his displacement in the water.

The conversation about wild swimming has been sparked by the increasing number of people venturing into open water due to rising temperatures. However, this trend has also raised concerns about the dangers of wild swimming and the risk of drowning.

In addition to his swimming escapades, Eamonn recently discussed a more serious matter related to his divorce from Ruth – the custody of their beloved dog, Maggie. While Ruth has been updating fans on Maggie’s health post-surgery, Eamonn’s lack of social media posts about the dog has raised questions among followers.

Ruth shared a video of Maggie after her surgery, thanking the veterinary center for their care. Eamonn later posted a picture with Maggie, assuring fans that she was recovering well and jokingly mentioning that the 14-year-old dog was in better shape than him.

Overall, Eamonn Holmes’ candid revelations and playful banter on GB News have provided viewers with a glimpse into his life post-split and kept them entertained with his lighthearted humor.