Ben Affleck recently opened up about his experience living with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in the spotlight. During a conversation on Kevin Hart’s Peacock chat show, Affleck discussed the intense level of fame and adoration that Lopez receives from the public. He marveled at how much she means to her fans and how she represents something important to them.

Affleck shared a story about a chaotic outing with Lopez and their five children in New York, where their presence caused a frenzy among fans and tourists. The actor expressed the challenges of navigating fame and the impact it has on their family life. He admitted that he sometimes second-guesses the choices that come with being in the public eye, especially when it affects his children.

Despite the challenges, Affleck emphasized that he prefers this life for his children compared to his own upbringing. He acknowledged the difficulties of having a public persona and how it can lead to misconceptions, such as his perceived “resting b**ch face.” Affleck explained that he is actually shy and dislikes excessive attention, which can result in his serious expressions being misinterpreted by the public.

Recent reports have suggested that Affleck and Lopez may be facing marital issues, with speculation about a possible divorce. However, sources close to the couple have indicated that they are working to save their relationship and are committed to each other. Despite living apart at times, Affleck and Lopez have continued to be seen together, often wearing their wedding rings.

Fans of the couple have been following their relationship closely, especially as they navigate the challenges of fame and public scrutiny. Affleck and Lopez’s love story continues to capture the attention of the media and their supporters, who are rooting for their happiness and success.