Dua Lipa is gearing up to perform on the famous Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival, a significant milestone in her career. While she’ll be facing a massive crowd of 200,000 festival-goers, one person who will be cheering her on from the sidelines is her current boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner. The couple has been together since January 2024 and were recently spotted enjoying some downtime in New York before her big Glastonbury performance.

Before Callum, Dua had a tumultuous love life, including a high-profile relationship with French director Romain Garvas. The two were first seen together in early 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. However, their relationship didn’t last, with rumors swirling that Garvas found Dua to be too focused on her career.

Following her split from Romain, Dua was briefly linked to American rapper Jack Harlow, who even named a song after her. The two reportedly hit it off after meeting at an event in Los Angeles, but the details of their romance remain unclear.

One of Dua’s most publicized relationships was with model Anwar Hadid, whom she dated from June 2019 to December 2021. The couple met through Anwar’s sister, Gigi Hadid, and even adopted a puppy together during their time together. However, their busy schedules and time apart eventually took a toll on their relationship, leading to their split.

Dua’s dating history also includes a brief fling with Paul Klein, the frontman of pop-rock band LANY. The two dated for about five months in 2017 before parting ways. Paul later revealed that the heartbreak inspired his band’s album, highlighting the impact of their short-lived romance.

As Dua prepares to take the stage at Glastonbury, she reflects on her past relationships and the ups and downs of her love life. Despite the challenges she’s faced, Dua remains focused on her career and finding happiness in her personal life. As she continues to navigate the complexities of love and fame, Dua Lipa proves that she’s a force to be reckoned with both on and off the stage.