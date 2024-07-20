After four years, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, former contestants on the Bachelorette, have decided to end their marriage. The couple, who met on season 13 of the show, announced their split in January 2024 through a statement on social media. Rachel mentioned in the statement that they had made the difficult decision to part ways after more than 4 years of marriage.

Following their decision to divorce, Rachel is now required to pay spousal support to Bryan, including additional fees for a forensic expert and attorney. Rachel claimed that Bryan had misrepresented his annual income, stating that it was significantly lower than what she believed it to be.

Since the divorce process began, Bryan took to his Instagram stories to thank his divorce coach, Rene Garcia, for his support. He mentioned that he was emotionally and psychologically drained when he first met his coach and credited him with helping him navigate through the challenges of the divorce process, including facing gaslighting and PR tricks.

Rene Garcia, Bryan’s divorce coach, also shared a video on Instagram dedicated to Bryan’s journey. He mentioned that Bryan had reached a point where he needed clarity and guidance to make informed decisions about his future. Rene expressed his satisfaction in being able to support Bryan through this difficult time and help him understand what to expect moving forward.

The story of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s divorce serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise when a relationship comes to an end. It highlights the importance of seeking professional support, such as a divorce coach, to navigate through the emotional and legal complexities of divorce. By sharing his experience with his divorce coach, Bryan Abasolo encourages others going through similar situations to seek clarity and guidance to make informed decisions about their future.