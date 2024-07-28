The controversy surrounding the Tokyo Olympics continues as athletes like Coco Gauff shed light on the living conditions at the Olympic Village. In a video shared by Gauff, she takes her followers on a quick tour of the two bedrooms she shares with 10 other girls, highlighting the challenge of having only two bathrooms. The clip captures the chaos of numerous athletes doing their hair and makeup in the cramped space.

This glimpse into the living arrangements at the Olympic Village comes after gymnast Suni Lee shared a video showcasing the tight quarters she shares with Jordan Chiles. The footage reveals a small cubicle with a cardboard bed, a single pillow, and a closet that barely fits their belongings. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, athletes like Gauff and Lee are choosing to stay in the Village for the experience.

While the decision to forgo air conditioning in the Olympic Village was made in an effort to host eco-friendly games, some countries, including the U.S., have provided athletes with portable air conditioning units. This move aims to ensure the comfort of athletes amidst the hot summer temperatures. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo emphasized the village’s design to maintain comfortable temperatures without the need for air conditioning.

The cardboard beds in the Olympic Village have also sparked conversations on social media. TikTok videos questioning the durability of the beds went viral, prompting athletes like Simone Biles to share their experiences. Biles described the beds as uncomfortable but mentioned that mattress toppers were being provided to improve the sleeping conditions. Australian athlete Tilly Kearns noted that the mattresses were “rock solid” even on the softer side, prompting her team manager to organize mattress toppers and extra pillows for the Australian squad.

In a light-hearted take on the cardboard beds, Irish rugby players Jordan Conroy and Harry McNulty demonstrated the durability of the beds in an Instagram video. The playful clip showed McNulty joking about the beds’ stability before Conroy playfully tested it out, adding a touch of humor to the ongoing discussions about the Olympic Village accommodations.

As the Paris Olympics unfold, athletes continue to navigate the challenges of living in the Olympic Village while striving for success in their respective sports. Despite the criticisms and controversies surrounding the living conditions, the resilience and determination of athletes like Coco Gauff and Simone Biles shine through as they focus on their Olympic goals.