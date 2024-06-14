Lights, camera, action! The National Film Awards UK 2024 is around the corner, set to mark its 10th anniversary in a grand celebration of talent and creativity. The event is scheduled for July 3rd at the iconic Porchester Hall in London, promising a night filled with anticipation and glamour.

For those unable to attend the event in person, the National Film Awards will be broadcast live on the streaming TV platform VooVix TV. Additionally, VIP tickets are available for purchase through Ticket Republic for those seeking the ultimate Hollywood experience.

The star-studded affair features nominations from Hollywood A-listers to rising stars, including Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Ewan McGregor, and Kevin Hart. Various categories such as Best Actress, Best Actor, Best British Film, Best International Film, Best Thriller, Best Comedy, and more showcase a diverse range of talent and genres.

The list of nominees includes renowned names like Emma Stone, Billie Piper, Olivia Colman, and Eiza Gonzalez for Best Actress, while Ewan McGregor, Kevin Hart, and LaKeith Stanfield compete for Best Actor. Films like “Bleeding Love,” “The Kitchen,” and “Poor Things” are among the nominees for Best British Film.

With over 1.9 million movie fans participating in the voting process across 25 categories, the National Film Awards UK reflects the audience’s voice and appreciation for the cinematic arts. To vote for your favorite films and actors, visit the National Film Academy’s website and make your voice heard.

So, mark your calendars for the festival and get ready to celebrate the best in film and television at the National Film Awards UK 2024. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that showcases the talent and creativity of the industry’s finest.