Nathy Peluso’s Uncomfortable Moment with Cockroaches Revealed

CELEBRITIES – Argentine singer Nathy Peluso experienced an uncomfortable moment during a press conference while presenting her album “Grasa.” Nathy Peluso opens up about her most awkward moment. Here’s what happened.

Nathy Peluso, the singer and songwriter from Argentina known for her unique style and undeniable talent, visited us to talk about her upcoming career plans with the release of her second musical album, “Grasa.” The interpreter of “Vivir así es morir de amor” is not afraid to talk about embarrassing situations on camera, so she confessed to one of the most embarrassing moments she has faced in a recent interview on Chat Challenge.

Nathy, who has always portrayed herself as a powerful woman, has had moments where she had to set aside that personality due to unfortunate situations, like the recent incident at an apparently important press conference. The embarrassing event for the singer began when she was using the bathroom, and suddenly a giant cockroach appeared, startling her and causing Nathy to leave her glamorous demeanor behind and run out in a hurry. Ignoring the fact that she was not fully dressed at that moment, Nathy ran through the hallways of the building in her underwear, laughing it off when a couple of people saw her, as she is a confident woman who does not mind wearing revealing clothes or being seen in such a state.

“Grasa” is Nathy Peluso’s second studio album. The Argentine singer released her second studio album, “Grasa,” on May 24th, where she describes “grasa” as fire, funky, and groovy, elements that are present in many of her songs, including those from her first album “Calambre” in 2020, aiming to convey a sense of strength and rebellion.

This musical project came to light after her debut, which propelled her to international stardom and earned her a Latin Grammy in 2021. “Grasa” features a wide range of genres, including rap, tropical, and Latin ballads. The album also includes collaborations with Venezuelan producer Manuel Lara, known for his work with artists like Kali Uchis and Bad Bunny, as well as guest appearances by C. Tangana, Duki, and Blood Orange.