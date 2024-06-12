nate-burleson-to-host-cbs-hollywood-squares

CBS is bringing back the classic game show Hollywood Squares with a new host. Nate Burleson, known for co-hosting CBS Mornings and his work as an NFL analyst, will be leading the show. The game, which involves contestants playing tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes, will air on Wednesdays after The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage starting in January.

Hollywood Squares features a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity who answers questions for the contestants to judge the legitimacy of their responses. The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Drew Barrymore for Flower Films.

The announcement of Burleson as the host was made by CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach at the Banff World Media Festival. The original Hollywood Squares aired on NBC in the 1960s, with a pilot in 1965 and a full debut in 1966.

Burleson’s addition to the show brings a fresh perspective and energy to the classic game show format. His experience as a former NFL player and his hosting duties on CBS Mornings make him a great fit for the role. Fans of the original Hollywood Squares can look forward to a new version of the show with Burleson at the helm.

With Burleson leading the way, Hollywood Squares is sure to entertain audiences and bring a new level of excitement to the iconic game show. Stay tuned for the premiere in January and get ready to watch contestants battle it out for cash and prizes in this revamped version of a television classic.