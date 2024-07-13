Natalie Portman recently shared her thoughts on what she would be doing if she wasn’t an actress. During an interview with ET at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Portman mentioned that she would have pursued a career similar to renowned zoologist Jane Goodall, living with animals in the wild.

The conversation about alternative career choices arose in connection to Portman’s latest project, where she not only stars but also serves as an executive producer. In the series, she plays the role of Maddie, a 1960s housewife who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind an unsolved murder, leaving behind her comfortable life.

Describing her character, Portman stated that Maddie is deeply consumed by her own needs, leading her to be oblivious to everything else around her. She expressed how intense it was to portray Maddie and delve into her mindset.

One of the reasons Portman was drawn to the series was the opportunity to work alongside Moses Ingram, who plays Cleo Johnson, a determined mother striving to make a difference in the lives of Black individuals in Baltimore. The narrative of these two women with contrasting yet intertwined lives captivated Portman’s interest and motivated her to be part of the project.

Portman praised the series for featuring two strong female roles set against the backdrop of 1960s Baltimore, which was meticulously brought to life by the production team. She also commended series creator Alma Har’el for her exceptional talent and vision, exceeding Portman’s expectations.

Ingram, who stars alongside Portman in the series, expressed her admiration for her co-star, referring to Portman as a “legend.” She shared her gratitude for the opportunity to work with someone she had admired for years and described the experience as surreal yet fulfilling.

The premiere of “Lady in the Lake” is scheduled for July 19 on Apple TV+, promising viewers a compelling and thought-provoking narrative brought to life by a talented cast and crew. Stay tuned for updates on this series and more exciting news from the world of celebrities, television, fashion, and beyond.