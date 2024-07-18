Naomi Pomeroy’s body was found in the Willamette River, half a mile upstream of Hyak Park, after she drowned in an inner tube accident. The tragic incident occurred after a day of tubing in Corvallis with her husband and another person. Pomeroy had a paddleboard attached to herself, which became entangled in the water, causing her to be pulled under and unable to free herself.

The authorities released a statement confirming the recovery of Pomeroy’s body and notified her family. This marks the first drowning incident of the year in the area, highlighting the dangers of rivers with strong currents and hazards. Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer expressed his condolences, recognizing Pomeroy’s impact as a chef and entrepreneur.

Pomeroy, a renowned chef who contributed significantly to Portland’s culinary scene, was known for her innovative approach to food. She received numerous accolades, including a James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest in 2014. Pomeroy’s restaurant, Beast, gained popularity for its unique dining experience centered around whole-animal butchery.

In addition to her culinary achievements, Pomeroy was a respected figure in the business world, being named one of America’s top 10 best new chefs by Food & Wine magazine. She recently opened Cornet Custard and announced the return of her seasonal restaurant, Garden Party. Pomeroy’s legacy extends beyond her culinary skills, as she was admired for her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to her craft.

Pomeroy’s tragic passing serves as a reminder of the risks associated with water activities and the importance of safety measures. The Oregon State Marine Board highlighted the dangers of stand-up paddleboard leashes in rivers and advised against tying oneself unless using a quick-release leash. The search and recovery mission for Pomeroy’s body involved advanced techniques such as sonar and underwater cameras due to heavy debris obstructing the search efforts.

As the culinary community mourns the loss of a talented chef and visionary, Pomeroy’s impact on Portland’s food culture will endure. Her contributions to the industry and her dedication to excellence have left a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of experiencing her culinary creations. Pomeroy’s family, including her husband Kyle Webster and daughter August, are left to cherish her memory and the legacy she leaves behind in the culinary world.