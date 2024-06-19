Naomi Campbell was the epitome of style as she attended the V&A museum for the upcoming ‘Naomi: In Fashion’ exhibition supported by BOSS. The 54-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a white BOSS suit, showcasing her figure in a double-breasted tailored suit with 80s-inspired shoulder pads. She added a touch of casualness to her look by pairing the suit with Naomi X Boss leather high top trainers and accessorized with silver earrings, a necklace, and a blue beaded bracelet.

The ‘Naomi: In Fashion’ exhibition celebrates Naomi Campbell’s 40-year career in the fashion industry and features fashion photography curated by former Vogue editor Edward Enninful. The exhibition will run from June 22, 2024, to April 6, 2025, showcasing pieces from designers like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Virgil Abloh. According to the V&A website, the exhibition is the first of its kind to explore Naomi Campbell’s impact on the fashion world through her collaborations, activism, and cultural influence.

Just days before the exhibition launch, Naomi surprised commuters in London by dancing on the Victoria Line with TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon, also known as Tube Girl. The duo danced to Charlie XCX’s new song, 360, with Naomi sporting a cropped leather biker jacket, baggy jeans, and Nike trainers. Sabrina gained fame online for her TikTok videos dancing on the Central Line and now has millions of followers on the platform.

Naomi shared the TikTok video on her Instagram, expressing her joy at visiting her hometown of Brixton with Sabrina and preparing for her exhibition at the V&A. The supermodel’s playful and spontaneous dance on the London Underground showcased her fun-loving personality and connection to her roots.

The upcoming ‘Naomi: In Fashion’ exhibition promises to be a celebration of Naomi Campbell’s illustrious career and influence in the fashion industry. With a diverse range of designers and photographers contributing to the showcase, visitors can expect to see iconic pieces that have shaped Naomi’s journey in the world of fashion. The exhibition not only highlights her creative collaborations but also recognizes her activism and cultural impact throughout the years. It is a unique opportunity to delve into the world of one of the most legendary supermodels of our time and appreciate her lasting legacy in the fashion world.