Naomi Campbell and Elizabeth Hurley made stunning appearances at the V&A Summer Party in London, where they led a group of celebrities in attendance. The event celebrated the opening of the NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition dedicated to Naomi’s illustrious career. Naomi turned heads in a white BOSS gown with a plunging neckline, while Elizabeth flaunted her curves in a daring dress.

The star-studded event saw other celebrities like Kate Moss, Kate Moss, and Letitia Wright dressed to impress in designer outfits. The exhibition, set to open in June 2024, will showcase pieces from designers who have been instrumental in Naomi’s career, such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Alexander McQueen.

Naomi Campbell, a mother of two, recently confirmed that she welcomed her children via surrogate. She expressed her love for her children and emphasized the importance of parenthood. Naomi believes in creating a better world for her children and is focused on being a present and supportive mother.

The V&A Summer Party was a glamorous affair with celebrities like Boy George and Munroe Bergdorf providing entertainment for the attendees. The event was a showcase of fashion, style, and talent, with guests like Lady Amelia Windsor and Daphne Guinness making bold fashion statements.

Naomi, who has been a prominent figure in the fashion industry for over 40 years, continues to inspire and empower others. Her dedication to her children and her passion for creating a better world reflect her strength and resilience as a mother and a role model. The V&A Summer Party was a celebration of fashion, creativity, and the enduring legacy of Naomi Campbell in the industry.