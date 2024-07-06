Naga Munchetty, the host of BBC Breakfast, didn’t hold back when expressing her dislike for Banoffee Pie during a recent segment with TV chef Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen Live. As Matt discussed his upcoming show and celebrity guests, including Kit Harrington and Olivia Washington, he mentioned that Banoffee Pie was his favorite dish.

Naga didn’t hesitate to share her feelings about the dessert, stating, “I hate it, I don’t like it,” with her co-host Charlie Stayt agreeing that it wasn’t for him either. This led to a playful exchange between Naga and Matt, with Naga jokingly warning him that he might not enjoy it either. Matt, however, reminded her that the focus should be on the guests, not her taste preferences.

The banter continued as Naga hinted that it was time to say goodbye to Matt, emphasizing that the spotlight was now on him. This lighthearted moment added a touch of humor to the show and showcased the friendly dynamic between the hosts and guests.

While this exchange may have been brief, it highlights the playful and engaging atmosphere of Saturday Kitchen Live. Viewers can always expect entertaining interactions and delicious dishes on the show, making it a must-watch for food enthusiasts and fans of celebrity guests.

