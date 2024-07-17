Naga Munchetty recently took to social media to express her heartfelt message after England’s former manager, Gareth Southgate, announced his resignation following their defeat in the Euros 2024 final. Southgate, who became England manager in 2016, led the team to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in 2018 and their first major men’s final in 55 years at Euro 2020.

In her emotional tribute, Naga praised Southgate for his passion, commitment, and for bringing hope, dignity, and joy during his eight-year tenure as the manager of the men’s squad. She expressed her disappointment at his departure and thanked him for his service to the country.

After Southgate’s official announcement, Naga’s post received an outpouring of support from her followers, with many commending her words and expressing their admiration for the former England manager. Some fans expressed their disappointment at Southgate’s decision to step down, while others praised him for his contributions to the team and called for him to receive a knighthood.

Despite some mixed reactions to Southgate’s resignation, it is clear that he has left a lasting impact on both fans and players alike. His dedication and leadership have been recognized by many, and his departure marks the end of an era for English football. As the Football Association begins the search for his successor, fans will undoubtedly be reflecting on Southgate’s achievements and hoping for continued success in the future.