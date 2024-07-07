Austrian model Nadine Leopold recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her American businessman husband, Andrew Barclay. The 30-year-old beauty shared a photo of a beautiful celebratory cake on her Instagram account to mark the special occasion.

Nadine, known for her work as a model, looked stunning in blue lingerie in the photo she posted online. This intimate snapshot gave fans a glimpse into the private celebration between the model and her husband.

Prior to marrying Andrew Barclay in 2022, Nadine was in a high-profile relationship with pop star Harry Styles. The couple dated in late 2014 and early 2015, even celebrating Styles’ 21st birthday together. However, due to their busy schedules, they eventually decided to part ways in March 2015.

Nadine Leopold’s marriage to Andrew Barclay seems to have brought her a sense of happiness and fulfillment. In her social media posts, she expressed her gratitude and joy, referring to her marriage as her own fairytale.

The model’s Instagram post not only showcased the celebratory moment of her wedding anniversary but also offered a glimpse into her personal life outside of the spotlight. Fans were delighted to see Nadine embracing this special milestone with her husband and sharing it with her followers.

As Nadine Leopold continues to captivate audiences with her beauty and grace, her relationship with Andrew Barclay adds another layer of interest to her public persona. The couple’s second wedding anniversary celebration was a moment of love and joy that resonated with fans and followers, demonstrating the model’s happiness in her marriage.