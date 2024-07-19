Nadia Sawalha, a beloved host on Loose Women, recently shared her struggles with hosting the show on a recent episode. She admitted to feeling out of her element while taking on the hosting duties in the absence of regular hosts like Charlene White and Jane Moore. Nadia confessed, “I’m not very good at this!” as she grappled with cue cards and timing issues, even going as far as saying, “I never know where my cards are!”

During the episode, the conversation shifted to the Just Stop Oil protestors who received five-year prison sentences. Nadia expressed her anger at the sentencing, highlighting the disparities in the justice system compared to sentences for other crimes such as child pornography and sexual assault. She passionately pointed out the need for more equitable justice.

Despite the chaos and frenzy of the episode, viewers had mixed reactions. Some praised Nadia for her chaotic hosting style, while others were more critical, calling her out for her performance. Opinions were also divided on the topic of the protest, with some viewers disagreeing with Nadia’s stance.

It’s worth noting that Nadia herself has been involved in activism, participating in a topless protest in Westminster to advocate for the approval of a life-extending cancer drug called Enhertu. Alongside 31 other women, Nadia stood up for those battling secondary breast cancer, painting their breasts pink to symbolize the cause. She emphasized the importance of decision-makers taking action to save lives and ensure a better future for generations to come.

In her interview with The Mirror, Nadia stressed the significance of raising awareness and making a statement through unconventional means. She highlighted the urgency of the situation for many women fighting breast cancer and the need for breakthrough drugs to be approved and accessible. Nadia’s activism sheds light on the power of solidarity and the impact of collective action in advocating for important causes.

Overall, Nadia Sawalha’s recent hosting challenges on Loose Women and her involvement in activism demonstrate her passion for speaking out on issues that matter. Despite facing obstacles and criticism, Nadia remains committed to using her platform to make a difference and amplify important voices in society.