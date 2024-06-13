myles-kennedy-announces-third-solo-album-the-art-of-letting-go-european-and-north-american-tour

Myles Kennedy, the talented vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, has exciting news for his fans. He has announced the upcoming release of his third solo album titled “The Art Of Letting Go”. This album, set to be released on October 11, 2024, via Napalm Records, features Myles backed by his bandmates Zia Uddin and Tim Tournier.

From the catchy title track to the emotional closer, Myles Kennedy’s new album promises to captivate both old and new fans. The debut single, “Say What You Will”, is already making waves on the radio and is available on all digital platforms. The music video for this single, directed by Gordy De St Jeor, tells a touching story of empowerment.

The tracklist for “The Art Of Letting Go” includes ten powerful songs that showcase Myles’s storytelling prowess. To celebrate the album’s release, Myles Kennedy and his band will be embarking on a tour across Europe and North America. The European leg will kick off in October and feature support from Black River Delta and Cardinal Black. Following this, they will bring their tour to North America in January and February 2025, with special guest Tim Montana.

Myles Kennedy’s musical journey has been nothing short of impressive, with successful projects like Alter Bridge and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. His ability to connect with audiences through his music has earned him over one billion streams and numerous accolades. His previous album, “The Ides Of March”, received critical acclaim and reached the top of various charts.

As a versatile artist with a unique voice and exceptional guitar skills, Myles Kennedy continues to push boundaries and delight fans around the world. Stay tuned for more updates on his upcoming album and tour dates, as he brings his music to audiences across the globe.