At the age of 49, I decided to have my first facial ever. I must admit, it was long overdue, considering my job involves shopping for skincare products. Life always seemed to get in the way, with taking care of kids, pets, and home organization taking up most of my time. My skincare routine was pretty basic, consisting of makeup-removing wipes and moisturizer when I remembered to do it.

However, as I approached 50, I realized that my skin needed some extra attention. Issues like facial redness and sagging skin were becoming more noticeable. That’s when I decided to book a session with Joanna Vargas, a renowned celebrity facialist. I opted for her Triple Crown Classic facial at her spa in West Hollywood.

The Triple Crown Classic facial consists of three main steps. It starts with a Diamond Peel microdermabrasion to exfoliate the skin. This is followed by a Microcurrent treatment, which helps reduce inflammation, puffiness, and boosts collagen production. Finally, the facial finishes with an Oxygen Treatment that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

After the facial, my skin felt glowing, and my jawline looked more defined. The best part is that Joanna Vargas offers a range of skincare products that can help achieve similar results at home. Some of her essential products include the Vitamin C Face Wash, Rescue Vitamin C and Squalane Serum, Eden Niacinamide Calming Serum, Eden Pro Moisturizer, and Dawn Brightening Mask.

For those looking to invest in skincare devices, I recommend trying microcurrent and red light therapy devices. The NuFace Mini Starter Kit and Trinity+ Starter Kit are great options for microcurrent treatments. For red light therapy, the Omnilux Contour Face Mask offers anti-aging and skin rejuvenating benefits.

Joanna Vargas, the mastermind behind these products and treatments, is a renowned esthetician with a celebrity client list. Her philosophy revolves around making beautiful skin accessible to everyone through non-invasive treatments. Her skincare products are a reflection of her signature approach that combines technique, technology, and natural ingredients.

If you’re interested in exploring the benefits of blue and green light therapy devices, consider consulting a dermatologist for more information. In the world of skincare, there’s always something new to discover and try to achieve healthy, radiant skin.