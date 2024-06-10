New Season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation to Premiere Episode 21 of Part 2

The highly-anticipated anime Isekai Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is set to premiere episode 20 of its second season this week. Following the success of the first part, which aired from July to September 2023, the series is returning with new episodes after a six-month hiatus. Studio Bind continues to produce this new part, with Ryōsuke Shibuya, assistant director of the first part, taking the helm. Toshiya Ōno is in charge of the script for this season.

The second batch is expected to have a total of 12 episodes, airing weekly from April to June 2024. This will complete the 25 confirmed episodes for the second season. Episode 19 marked the beginning of a new arc for the anime titled “Teleportation Labyrinth Arc.” The official Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation website announced that the eighth episode of part 2 of the second season, episode 21, will premiere this Sunday, June 9. This second part of season 2 will consist of 12 episodes, airing weekly until the end of June.

For fans wondering about the release time of episode 21 of the second season, the premiere times vary by country but are always synchronized with Japan’s time zone. Here are the premiere times by country:

– Spain: 17:30 hours

– Mexico: 9:30 hours

– Argentina: 12:30 hours

– Chile: 11:30 hours

– Venezuela: 11:30 hours

– Colombia: 10:30 hours

As for where to watch part 2 of the second season, various platforms outside of Asia have licenses to stream anime series. Crunchyroll is the platform responsible for releasing Mushoku Tensei, with subtitles usually available an hour after the Japanese premiere through Japan News Network (JNN).