Motsi Mabuse, known for her role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, recently shared her thoughts on the Olympics boxing controversy involving boxers Imane Khelif and Angela Carini. The dispute arose when Carini abruptly ended their fight after just 46 seconds, sparking a heated debate about gender eligibility criteria.

Khelif, who had previously been disqualified from the 2023 world championships for not meeting gender requirements, faced backlash on social media with false accusations and rumors about her gender identity. Motsi took to Instagram to defend Khelif and condemn the discriminatory comments as “disgusting” and “misogynistic.”

In a series of Instagram posts, Motsi emphasized the importance of calling out racism and transphobia, stating that athletes like Khelif and Lin Yu-ting had competed in previous Olympic Games without controversy. She highlighted that the IOC task force had approved their participation in the Paris Games, emphasizing the achievement of gender parity in Olympic boxing this year.

Motsi further criticized the harmful discourse surrounding Khelif, pointing out that she had been competing in boxing for years and had experienced losses like any other athlete. The Algerian Olympic Committee also issued a statement denouncing the false allegations and unethical targeting of Khelif by certain media outlets.

Drawing parallels to other female athletes like Serena Williams and Caster Semenya, who have faced similar accusations of gender bias, Motsi underscored the unfair treatment of women in sports based on their physical attributes. She likened the banning of female athletes with higher testosterone levels to discriminating against tall basketball players, highlighting the need for inclusivity and respect in sports.

Motsi’s vocal support for Imane Khelif sheds light on the challenges faced by female athletes in male-dominated sports and the importance of combating discrimination and prejudice in the sporting world. Her advocacy for gender equality and fair treatment resonates with the ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in all aspects of society.