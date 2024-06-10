Controlling Mother Tries to Alter Daughter’s Wedding Dress

A bride-to-be took to Reddit to share her frustration after her mother attempted to pressure her into altering her chosen wedding gown. The 28-year-old woman revealed that her mother had a history of gifting her clothes that didn’t match her style, despite her returning most of them.

The situation escalated when the bride began shopping for her wedding dress. Her mom insisted on a dress that the bride disliked and even went as far as showing photos of her in the gown to her friends at a funeral to seek validation. Despite the bride’s clear communication about her preferences, her mother booked a shopping appointment without her consent.

The final straw came when the mother tried to have the wedding dress altered, claiming it was too revealing. The bride expressed her frustration at her mother’s constant interference in her wedding planning and asked for advice on Reddit, with most users supporting her stance and criticizing the mother’s overbearing behavior.

Dealing with a controlling mother during wedding planning can be challenging, but setting boundaries and standing up for one’s preferences is crucial in maintaining a stress-free planning process. Remember, saying “no” is a complete sentence that requires consistency to establish healthy boundaries.