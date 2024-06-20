Like mother, like daughter! Kyle Richards and Alexia Umansky recently shared their beauty secrets during an interview with ET, where they discussed their campaign with Peter Thomas Roth for the brand’s Water Drench® Hyaluronic Cloud Cream. Despite having different skincare goals, both reality television stars emphasize the importance of a consistent routine and the line’s moisturizer to maintain radiant skin.

Richards, 55, revealed that she has always had super dry skin and looks for products with hydrating properties. She believes that having camera-ready skin starts with the perfect moisturizer, which, in her case, is the Water Drench cream. On the other hand, Umansky, 27, shared her struggle with acne from the age of 16 to 26, emphasizing that hydrating the skin was key to getting rid of it. She introduced the product to her mom and sisters, who now use it religiously.

The mother-daughter duo both agree that they feel most beautiful when they are barefaced. Richards expressed that she feels the most confident and free when she is not wearing any makeup, showcasing her natural beauty. Umansky echoed her sentiment, stating that she feels proud of her clear, glowing skin and takes every opportunity to flaunt it.

While they prefer a minimalistic makeup routine, Richards and Umansky have an abundance of beauty and wellness tips to share. Richards, who is also a mother to three other daughters, enjoys exchanging skincare and makeup advice with her girls. She believes that taking care of oneself and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for overall well-being, affecting mental and physical health as well as physical appearance.

Umansky, on the other hand, revealed a valuable hair care tip she learned from her mom – to brush the hair from the bottom up to prevent damage and split ends. This simple but effective advice has stuck with her and has become a part of her hair care routine.

In addition to their beauty tips and tricks, the mother-daughter duo emphasizes the importance of balance in life. Richards emphasized the significance of working out, staying hydrated, and eating right, stating that feeling your best is the ultimate beauty secret. When you feel good on the inside, it reflects on the outside, leading to a confident and radiant appearance.

Overall, the bond between Kyle Richards and Alexia Umansky goes beyond sharing beauty secrets. It is a relationship built on mutual respect, support, and a shared passion for self-care and well-being. Their journey towards embracing natural beauty and maintaining a healthy lifestyle serves as an inspiration for others looking to enhance their beauty from within.