Glastonbury Festival is known for its unforgettable moments, both good and bad. This year, with a new lineup, attendees are hoping to avoid some of the dramatic disasters that have occurred in the past. From broken bones to technical difficulties, there’s always something happening at this iconic music festival.

One memorable incident involved Lewis Capaldi, who struggles with anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome. During his set, the pressure became too much, and he had difficulty performing. However, the crowd came together to sing his hit song “Someone You Loved,” showing their support and unity.

Lana Del Rey faced criticism when she arrived late for her headline performance in 2023. Despite her fans’ disappointment, the show had to be cut short due to a strict curfew. Similarly, Blur’s Damon Albarn suffered a nasty fall during a performance in 1992 when he ran into a speaker, fracturing bones in his foot. Despite the injury, he continued the set and even returned for an encore.

In a horrifying incident in 1994, a shooting occurred at the festival, injuring five people. The event was tarnished by this violent act, which was later confirmed to be drug-related. Despite the chaos, the festival continued as planned.

The Darkness attempted a publicity stunt by flying into the festival by helicopter in 2003, but it quickly went awry. Landing in the wrong field with a budget helicopter, the band had to make their way to the venue on foot. Lead singer Justin Hawkins later described the stunt as a “complete waste of time.”

During Crystal Castles’ performance in 2008, lead singer Alice Glass climbed on top of a speaker stack, prompting the tech team to suspend the show temporarily due to safety concerns. Despite the interruption, the show resumed once Alice was back on the ground.

Skunk Anansie faced challenges during their Glastonbury debut in 1995 when security initially prevented them from taking the stage. After a confrontation, they were allowed to perform, albeit with a shortened set. Fortunately, the band went on to headline the festival four years later.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live performances and the resilience of both artists and audiences at Glastonbury Festival. As this year’s event unfolds, attendees can look forward to new memories being made, both on and off the stage.