General Hospital fans have been buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Morgan Corinthos making a return to the show. While nothing has been confirmed about Bryan Craig’s status or the length of his return, there are plenty of theories circulating about how Morgan could reappear.

One intriguing idea is that Morgan could come back from beyond the grave to visit his father, Sonny Corinthos. With Sonny’s medication being tampered with, Morgan could serve as a warning to his dad about not trusting Ava Jerome. Given Ava’s history of meddling and deception, Morgan may have crucial information to share with Sonny.

As a character who also struggled with bipolar disorder, Morgan could offer a unique perspective and insight into Sonny’s current situation. Their father-son bond could be explored in a new light, creating emotional and impactful moments for viewers.

Additionally, there’s the possibility that Morgan’s return could involve haunting Ava as well. A vision or nightmare involving Morgan could shake Ava to her core, forcing her to confront her past actions and their consequences.

While some fans are holding out hope for a miraculous return of Morgan, it seems more likely that his reappearance will be in the form of dreams or hallucinations. This approach would allow for creative storytelling while still incorporating Morgan into current plotlines.

As the airdate for Morgan’s return draws closer, General Hospital spoilers promise more twists and turns to come. Stay tuned for updates and insights on how Morgan’s presence will impact Port Charles and its residents.

For all the latest General Hospital news, spoilers, and predictions, be sure to keep up with CDL. We’ll keep you informed on all the drama and excitement happening in the world of daytime television.