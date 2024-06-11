Darby and Joan Return for a Second Season on Acorn TV

Acorn TV has announced the commission of a second season of the popular Australian mystery drama Darby and Joan from CJZ. The show follows the adventures of former cop Jack Darby and English nurse Joan Kirkhope as they navigate through intriguing mysteries in the Australian outback. In the upcoming season, the duo will be on a quest to uncover the truth about Darby’s mysterious past.

Emmy nominee Bryan Brown and Emmy winner Greta Scacchi will be reprising their roles as Darby and Joan, respectively. The series, which originally premiered on Acorn TV in 2022, has garnered international attention and has been broadcasted on various channels in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., Japan, Israel, and Eastern Europe. It has recently been acquired by several networks, including UKTV, BBC Studios, AXN Mystery Channel, Network 4, and Disney Channel.

Darby and Joan is a production of CJZ and is supported by Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Program. The show was created by Glenys Rowe and Phillip Gwynne, with a talented team of writers including Andrew Anastasios, Giula Sandler, Stephen Vagg, Sarah Smith, and David Hannam. Acorn Media International serves as the exclusive distributor for the series.

Vanessa Jordan, head of international sales and acquisitions at Acorn Media International, expressed her excitement about the show’s success and international appeal. She highlighted the strong demand for quality crime series and praised the captivating storytelling and characters of Darby and Joan.

Matt Campbell, CEO of CJZ, shared his pride in the show’s journey from its inception to becoming a fan-favorite crime-solving duo. He commended Acorn TV for their support and belief in the series from the beginning.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney emphasized the show’s contribution to showcasing the diverse locations and talented crew of Queensland to global audiences. She highlighted the government’s investment in the series and the opportunity it provides for the cast and crew to continue their creative journey.

The return of Darby and Joan for a second season promises more thrilling mysteries, captivating storytelling, and engaging characters for audiences around the world to enjoy. Stay tuned for the latest adventures of this beloved crime-solving couple on Acorn TV.

—

**Biography:**

**Jamie Stalcup**

Jamie Stalcup is the senior associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.