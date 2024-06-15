Monty Don, the popular presenter of Gardeners’ World, recently shared some exciting career updates with his fans. He took to Instagram to announce that he will be speaking at Kew Gardens on July 8 about a 30-year long project he has been working on. Additionally, Monty revealed that he will be going on a tour across the UK and Ireland in November, inviting his followers to join him.

Fans were thrilled by the news and many of them expressed their excitement by commenting on his post. Some fans mentioned that they had already booked their tickets to see Monty speak at Kew Gardens and on his upcoming tour. Others shared their admiration for Monty and how he has inspired them to start their own gardens.

Despite the excitement surrounding Monty’s upcoming projects, there had been speculation that he might be leaving Gardeners’ World after 21 years. This speculation was fueled by a cryptic post Monty shared on Instagram, where he hinted at being at a crossroads. However, Monty has not confirmed any plans to leave the show.

In addition to his upcoming appearances, Monty also recently announced that his latest book is now available for his American followers to order. This news comes after the book was released in the UK last year, showing Monty’s popularity and influence reaching an international audience.

Overall, Monty Don continues to captivate audiences with his passion for gardening and his engaging personality. His upcoming projects and appearances are eagerly anticipated by fans, who are excited to see what the future holds for the beloved Gardeners’ World presenter.