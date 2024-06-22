Monica recently shared some insights into her experience bonding with Ariana Grande during the process of creating a remix of their hit song ‘The Boy Is Mine’. The collaboration brought the two talented singers together and allowed them to connect on a deeper level while working on the project.

During the exclusive interview, Monica talked about how the remix process not only allowed her to work with Ariana but also changed her friendship with Brandy, who was originally featured on the song. Monica expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Ariana and create something new and exciting for their fans to enjoy.

In addition to discussing her experience with the remix, Monica also touched on the impact that the project had on her personal life. She emphasized the importance of building strong relationships in the music industry and how working with artists like Ariana Grande can help foster those connections.

Overall, Monica’s story highlights the power of collaboration and creativity in the music industry. By coming together to reimagine a classic song, she and Ariana Grande were able to create something special that resonated with fans old and new. The remix process not only brought them closer as artists but also allowed them to form a lasting bond that will continue to inspire their work in the future.