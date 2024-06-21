Monica recently opened up about how the remix of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ by Ariana Grande impacted her friendship with Brandy. In an exclusive interview, Monica shared that the remix brought them even closer together and strengthened their bond.

The original song, which was released in 1998, was a collaboration between Monica and Brandy that became a huge hit. When Ariana Grande decided to remix the song, Monica and Brandy were both excited about the opportunity to work together again.

Monica revealed that working on the remix with Brandy was a nostalgic experience that brought back a lot of memories from their early days in the music industry. She also mentioned that the process of creating the remix allowed them to reconnect and appreciate each other’s talents.

The remix of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ by Ariana Grande was well-received by fans and critics alike, and it helped introduce the iconic song to a new generation of listeners. Monica expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to revisit the song and collaborate with Brandy once again.

In addition to reflecting on the impact of the remix on their friendship, Monica also shared some insights into her upcoming projects and plans for the future. She hinted at the possibility of working on new music with Brandy and expressed her excitement about the creative opportunities that lie ahead.

Overall, Monica’s interview shed light on the enduring friendship between her and Brandy, as well as the positive influence that music can have on personal relationships. The remix of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ served as a reminder of the bond that Monica and Brandy share, and it brought them even closer together as friends and collaborators.