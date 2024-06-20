Monica Garcia recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Page Six and shared her thoughts on potentially making a comeback to the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” despite her strained relationships with her former co-stars. The 39-year-old expressed her desire to return to the show, stating that she would do so “100 percent just to piss them off,” referring to her former co-stars.

During her time on Season 4 of the hit Bravo show, Garcia was embroiled in controversy after being exposed for running an Instagram troll account called “Reality Von Tease.” As a result, she was forced out of the show and has since not been in contact with most of the cast members. Garcia mentioned that the cast has maintained their alliance and has not reached out to her, prompting her to wish them well, albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

Despite the rift between Garcia and her former co-stars, she highlighted her close relationship with Mary Cosby, who has been supportive of her mental health and well-being. Garcia also expressed her disappointment with how the Season 4 finale played out, noting that the cast’s decision not to film with her was a disservice to the fans who were invested in the storyline.

Looking ahead, Garcia expressed her excitement for the upcoming season of the show and encouraged the cast to create new storylines independent of her name. She applauded the viewers for seeing through the drama on the show and thanked the LGBTQIA+ community for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

While Garcia may not be returning for Season 5 of the show, she hinted at having more to share in the future, urging viewers to stay tuned for updates. Most recently, Garcia attended the Dolce Aesthetics Pride event in New York City, where she expressed her gratitude towards the LGBTQIA+ community for their support and love.

In conclusion, Monica Garcia’s candid interview with Page Six sheds light on her thoughts about a potential return to the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” her relationships with her former co-stars, and her appreciation for the viewers and LGBTQIA+ community. Despite the challenges she has faced, Garcia remains optimistic about the future and is excited to share more of her story in the days to come.