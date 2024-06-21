Monica and Brandy have joined forces once again thanks to Ariana Grande, who spearheaded a remix of their classic hit, “The Boy Is Mine.” In a recent interview with ET, Monica expressed her gratitude towards Grande for bringing them back together and reimagining their iconic song in a fresh and exciting way.

Initially, Monica was hesitant about remixing the track, considering it a sacred project that shouldn’t be tampered with. However, after hearing Grande’s version, she was immediately won over by the singer’s talent and passion for the song. Monica praised Grande for her humility and compassion, highlighting the authenticity of their collaboration.

The music video for the remix features Brandy and Monica alongside Grande in a whimsical storyline involving a love potion and a fictional mayor. The reunion of the two ’90s singers was made possible by Grande’s efforts to pay homage to the original song and bridge any gaps that may have existed between the artists.

Reflecting on their past differences, Monica acknowledged that miscommunication played a significant role in their rocky relationship. However, working with Grande has allowed them to reconnect on a deeper level and communicate more effectively, leading to a newfound understanding and appreciation for each other.

As a mother of three and stepmother to another, Monica emphasized the importance of growth, change, and proper communication in her personal and professional relationships. She expressed her excitement for the fans to hear the remix and hinted at the possibility of future collaborations with Brandy, stating that they are both open to new projects and opportunities.

Ultimately, Monica hopes that the remix will bring together fans from different generations and showcase the enduring power of their music. By uniting their fanbases and celebrating their shared history, Monica believes that the remix represents a special moment of rebirth for “The Boy Is Mine” and a tribute to the legacy of their collaboration.

With Grande’s remix set to be released on June 21, fans can look forward to experiencing a fresh take on a beloved classic and witnessing the magic of three talented artists coming together to create something truly special.